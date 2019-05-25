Powerball results: Friday 24 May 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 24 May 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 29, 3, 39, 25, 38 PB: 7

PowerBall Plus results: 24, 5, 29, 39, 9 PB: 19

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.