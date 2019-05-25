Over 30,000 people to witness Ramaphosa’s inauguration
Thousands of South Africans will stream into the stadium to take their seats hoping to capture the historic moment which will unfold before them.
PRETORIA - More than 32,000 people are expected to make their way to Loftus Stadium this morning to witness Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as president of the 6th democratic administration.
South Africans - who want to be part of the historic moment - will be bussed in from other parts of Gauteng as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and Free State.
Security is tight with police and metro police officers deployed in the streets while no one will be able to gain access to the venue without accreditation.
#SAInauguration19 It’s around 11degrees in Pretoria, however the cold weather is not stopping anyone. pic.twitter.com/I2pt835sVp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2019
The gates are expected to open to the public where thousands of South Africans will stream into the stadium to take their seats hoping to capture the historic moment which will unfold before them.
A mother says she is bringing her 8 year old daughter to the stadium today to experience the electric mood.
“I feel excited and I’m looking for a selfie.”
A graduate - who has been unemployed for two years - says she's also going to make her way into the stadium hoping with Ramaphosa at the helm more work opportunities will be created.
“It’s been 25 years of freedom and I’m looking forward to celebrate it.”
For those not able to attend the ceremony, you will be able to go to the different public viewing sites across the country where proceedings will be broadcast live.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to set aside all Mkhwebane’s reports
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob Zuma
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leader
-
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns
-
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office found guilty of irregular purchase of luxury cars
-
Loftus ready for presidential inauguration after dry run
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.