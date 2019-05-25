Over 30,000 people to witness Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Thousands of South Africans will stream into the stadium to take their seats hoping to capture the historic moment which will unfold before them.

PRETORIA - More than 32,000 people are expected to make their way to Loftus Stadium this morning to witness Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as president of the 6th democratic administration.

South Africans - who want to be part of the historic moment - will be bussed in from other parts of Gauteng as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and Free State.

Security is tight with police and metro police officers deployed in the streets while no one will be able to gain access to the venue without accreditation.

#SAInauguration19 It’s around 11degrees in Pretoria, however the cold weather is not stopping anyone. pic.twitter.com/I2pt835sVp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2019

The gates are expected to open to the public where thousands of South Africans will stream into the stadium to take their seats hoping to capture the historic moment which will unfold before them.

A mother says she is bringing her 8 year old daughter to the stadium today to experience the electric mood.

“I feel excited and I’m looking for a selfie.”

A graduate - who has been unemployed for two years - says she's also going to make her way into the stadium hoping with Ramaphosa at the helm more work opportunities will be created.

“It’s been 25 years of freedom and I’m looking forward to celebrate it.”

For those not able to attend the ceremony, you will be able to go to the different public viewing sites across the country where proceedings will be broadcast live.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)