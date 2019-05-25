Malema: Mabuza must be deputy president if Ramaphosa wants peace

Malema said if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t appoint Mabuza, he will be digging his own grave.

LOFTUS STADIUM – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t appoint Deputy President David Mabuza he will be digging his own grave.

Malema arrived at the inauguration with his wife flanked by EFF officials.

He said historically presidents who antagonised their deputies end up being unseated by them.

The EFF leader said Mabuza’s reason for stepping back is to protest that he doesn’t have enough power.

“Ramaphosa must never think DD [David Mabuza] will not become a president. If he wants peace, we all know it started towards Polokwane, Zuma said I want to clear my name but behind the scenes he said to us they forced me out.”

Malema said Ramaphosa shouldn’t take for granted that Mabuza will go away quietly.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)