Malema: Mabuza must be deputy president if Ramaphosa wants peace
Malema said if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t appoint Mabuza, he will be digging his own grave.
LOFTUS STADIUM – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t appoint Deputy President David Mabuza he will be digging his own grave.
Malema arrived at the inauguration with his wife flanked by EFF officials.
EFF Leader @Julius_S_Malema arrives at the #Inauguration2019 #SAInauguration19 pic.twitter.com/sA2VycFlYA— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 25, 2019
He said historically presidents who antagonised their deputies end up being unseated by them.
The EFF leader said Mabuza’s reason for stepping back is to protest that he doesn’t have enough power.
“Ramaphosa must never think DD [David Mabuza] will not become a president. If he wants peace, we all know it started towards Polokwane, Zuma said I want to clear my name but behind the scenes he said to us they forced me out.”
Malema said Ramaphosa shouldn’t take for granted that Mabuza will go away quietly.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma: As Ramaphosa is inaugurated, I’m fighting to stay out of jail
-
Inauguration: This is the moment Madiba was waiting for, says Mandla Mandela
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane's conduct borders on harassment
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob Zuma
-
Calls for firm action as Ramaphosa gears up for inauguration
-
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office found guilty of irregular purchase of luxury cars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.