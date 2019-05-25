View all in Latest
Hermione Cronje: NPA to go after state corruption masterminds

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi warned prosecutors that corruption will not be tolerated in the NPA, saying she will act ruthlessly against those found to be corrupt.

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi at a media briefing in Pretoria on 24 May 2019 where she introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje (right). Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi at a media briefing in Pretoria on 24 May 2019 where she introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje (right). Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
44 minutes ago

PRETORIA - New National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate head, Advocate Hermione Cronje, says they will be going after the masterminds of the schemes devised to fleece the state of billions of rands, not just the foot soldiers who carried out orders.

The advocate was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday (24 May) after being introduced by prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi.

The pair discussed the vision to turn the national prosecuting authority around - as well as the directorate’s mandate.

Cronje says the investigative directorate will only take on a small number of cases: “Our case selection criteria will ensure that we address those who planned, orchestrated and instigated the corruption of the system. And those who ultimately derived the benefit of the looting of state coffers, not only those foot soldiers who were implementing their corrupt schemes.”

Batoyi warned prosecutors that corruption will not be tolerated in the NPA, saying she will act ruthlessly against those found to be corrupt.

Batohi says cleaning up the criminal justice sector is one of their priorities.

WATCH: NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA

