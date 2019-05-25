Gordhan: Mkhwebane's conduct borders on harassment

Gordhan has accused Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her authority and powers.

The minister says Mkhwebane's conduct borders on harassment.

This comes after the public protector released a report which found Gordhan guilty of acting improperly, when he approved the early retirement of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay and authorized his full pension benefits.

The minister has since hit back saying he would be take her findings and remedial actions on review.

Gordhan’s spokesperson Adriaan Lackay said, “This is abuse of authority and her powers and she’s acting on a way that borders on harassment.”