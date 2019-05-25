Gordhan: Mkhwebane's conduct borders on harassment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gordhan: Mkhwebane's conduct borders on harassment

Gordhan has accused Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her authority and powers.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at the Lethabo power station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at the Lethabo power station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has accused Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her authority and powers.

The minister says Mkhwebane's conduct borders on harassment.

This comes after the public protector released a report which found Gordhan guilty of acting improperly, when he approved the early retirement of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay and authorized his full pension benefits.

The minister has since hit back saying he would be take her findings and remedial actions on review.

Gordhan’s spokesperson Adriaan Lackay said, “This is abuse of authority and her powers and she’s acting on a way that borders on harassment.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA