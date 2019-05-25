DA confirms resignation of campaign manager Jonathan Moakes

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

DA confirms resignation of campaign manager Jonathan Moakes

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi would not be drawn on whether Moakes’ departure has anything to do with the party’s decline in electoral support after the polls.

Democratic Alliance supporters during an election rally in April 2019. Picture: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter.
Democratic Alliance supporters during an election rally in April 2019. Picture: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) confirmed that its head of campaigning Jonathan Moakes has resigned from the party.

The party says Moakes had expressed his intention to part ways with the organisation before May’s election.

In his resignation letter, Moakes says the party needs to align itself around a shared vision and “do away with internal fighting”.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi would not be drawn on whether Moakes’ departure has anything to do with the party’s decline in electoral support after the polls.

He says the Moakes was a valuable member of the party: “He notified the leadership about three months ago that he would be resigning as soon as we wrap up the elections. From our side, he’s been a massive asset to the organisation; one of our long-standing professional staff members of senior management who has helped shape the DA.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA