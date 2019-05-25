-
DA confirms resignation of campaign manager Jonathan Moakes
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi would not be drawn on whether Moakes’ departure has anything to do with the party’s decline in electoral support after the polls.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) confirmed that its head of campaigning Jonathan Moakes has resigned from the party.
The party says Moakes had expressed his intention to part ways with the organisation before May’s election.
In his resignation letter, Moakes says the party needs to align itself around a shared vision and “do away with internal fighting”.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi would not be drawn on whether Moakes’ departure has anything to do with the party’s decline in electoral support after the polls.
He says the Moakes was a valuable member of the party: “He notified the leadership about three months ago that he would be resigning as soon as we wrap up the elections. From our side, he’s been a massive asset to the organisation; one of our long-standing professional staff members of senior management who has helped shape the DA.”
