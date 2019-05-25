Crusaders hold on against Blues, Rebels thrash Sunwolves

The table-topping Crusaders put a torrid week behind them to hold off the Blues 19-11 on Saturday while the Rebels stepped up the pressure in the Australian conference.

TOKYO - The table-topping Crusaders put a torrid week behind them to hold off the Blues 19-11 on Saturday while the Rebels stepped up the pressure in the Australian conference.

The Rebels pulverised Japan's Sunwolves 52-7, to stay one point behind the Brumbies in the Australian pool, although the runaway win came at a price with star scrum-half Will Genia knocked out.

With two matches remaining for the Crusaders they have opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the table over the Hurricanes, who have three games left.

The Crusaders, who have been under the microscope following allegations of offensive behaviour on their recent South African tour, looked comfortable at 16-6 before a late Rieko Ioane try gave the visitors the chance of an upset win.

However a Richie Mo'unga penalty with four minutes remaining sealed the outcome for the defending champions in a match played with a heavy dew which restricted scoring opportunities. There was only one try to each side.

"It wasn't pretty at times," Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock said.

"We had a few challenges coming home from South Africa, a short turnaround, a few of the boys had a lack of sleep this week."

But two All Blacks identified in the off-field accusations levelled at the Crusaders, Mo'unga and George Bridge, appeared unaffected by the attention and played starring roles.

After David Havili waltzed through an ineffectual Blues defence to have the Crusaders on attack from the kick-off, the Blues defence held off repeated raids on the line and it was left to Mo'unga to get the Crusaders on the board with two penalties.

The fly-half also featured in the only try of the first-half with a well-weighted chip kick which Ryan Crotty gathered to send Bryn Hall away for the try.

The Blues, who are at the bottom of the New Zealand conference, responded with a penalty to Harry Plummer for the Crusaders to turn with a 13-3 lead.

Bridge and Mo'unga both crossed the line in the early stages of the second half only for the tries to be disallowed because of earlier infringements.

Plummer and Mo'unga then exchanged penalties before Ioane's try and Mo'unga's fourth penalty.

In Tokyo, Marika Koroibete and Jack Maddocks grabbed two tries apiece for the Rebels who recorded their highest score in Super Rugby.

The bonus-point victory - their seventh of the season - saw the Rebels improve to 33 points, one behind the Brumbies, and climb into the top eight with three regular-season fixtures left.

However, after a promising start to the season, they face a difficult run-in, including games against the Crusaders and Chiefs.



The Rebels, who dominated the lineout and scrum, went into the break leading 19-0 before running riot in the second half.