Calls for firm action as Ramaphosa gears up for inauguration

The IFP's national spokesperson and MP Narend Singh and the ACDP's Kenneth Meshoe are calling for a leaner cabinet.

LOFTUS STADIUM - Leaders of opposition parties attending the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria say they are giving him a chance but add that they'll be watching him.

“We hope he is allowed to do the right thing by his political party, in the interest of all South Africans,” SIingh said.

“We want confirmation that Cabinet has been reduced and all the rotten potatoes are out of the bag,” Meshoe added.

Meanwhile, the DA’s Free State chair Patricia Kopane wants speedy prosecutions to deal with alleged corruption in that province.

Members of Parliament, ambassadors and celebrities are filing into Loftus Versveld.

And opposition parties continue to call on the president to trim his Cabinet.

Kopane wants the new dawn to deal with corruption.

“This is the biggest test for ntate Ramaphosa to make sure that those who are accountable and looted our state resources… This is the time that people must go to jail.”

THOUSANDS OF SOUTH AFRICANS READY TO SEE RAMAPHOSA BEING SWORN IN

Thousands of South Africans have taken their seats hoping to get a glimpse of Ramaphosa as he is sworn in.

Accreditation for the public is still open but is expected to be closed soon.

South Africans arriving have been greeted with the sounds of women ululating, men whistling and blaring vuvuzelas as they enter the stadium.

#SAInauguration19 South Africans arriving here have been greeted with the sounds of women ululating, men whistling and blaring vuvuzelas as they enter the Loftus Versveld stadium. pic.twitter.com/iDI1Mx5FlR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2019

Marshalls are handing out tiny South African flags as people make their way to their seats waving the colourful flags in the morning sun.

A man says there is a sense of unity in the air and he is glad he can be part of it.

“Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the key people who will take us where we want to be.”

Young and old came to witness the historic moment with many waking up in the early hours of the morning.

