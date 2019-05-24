Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier
Roberto Gonsvales accused the Hawks of being complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has ordered his legal team to ask the Hawks why they did nothing when whistle-blowers told them of the R647 million payment Transnet made to a fake supplier, Business Expansion Structured Products (BEX).
“I want to know what’s happening about this and why should it take so long for the matter to be concluded. The legal team can alert the chairperson of Transnet of this evidence that we’ve heard,” Zondo said.
The company secured R5 billion through the deal.
This emerged from the testimony of Roberto Gonsalves, who is a minority shareholder in a consortium that benefited from a contract for 1,064 locomotives, which the parastatal procured in 2014 for billions of rand.
Zondo said it was strange that the police had failed to act.
WATCH: Roberto Gonsalves testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
