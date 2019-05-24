Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
Go

Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier

Roberto Gonsvales accused the Hawks of being complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.

Roberto Gonsalves gives his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on 24 May. Picture: screengrab via YouTube.
Roberto Gonsalves gives his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on 24 May. Picture: screengrab via YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has ordered his legal team to ask the Hawks why they did nothing when whistle-blowers told them of the R647 million payment Transnet made to a fake supplier, Business Expansion Structured Products (BEX).

“I want to know what’s happening about this and why should it take so long for the matter to be concluded. The legal team can alert the chairperson of Transnet of this evidence that we’ve heard,” Zondo said.

The company secured R5 billion through the deal.

This emerged from the testimony of Roberto Gonsalves, who is a minority shareholder in a consortium that benefited from a contract for 1,064 locomotives, which the parastatal procured in 2014 for billions of rand.

Gonsvales accused the Hawks of being complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.

Zondo said it was strange that the police had failed to act.

WATCH: Roberto Gonsalves testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA