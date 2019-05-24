Youngest parliamentarian Ntsube calls for nationalisation of private schools

Itumeleng Ntsube is not only the youngest in the 90-member National Council of Provinces, he is also younger than any other member of the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s youngest member has some radical expectations like the nationalisation of all private schools in South Africa.

Twenty-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube is not only the youngest in the 90-member National Council of Provinces, he is also younger than any other member of the National Assembly.

Ntsube matriculated in 2018 and is studying towards a degree in education in Bloemfontein.

WATCH: 20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn in

So, it comes as no surprise that basic education is one of his areas of interest.

He’s called for the free education and other policy shifts, including nationalisation.

“Parliament and government must declare free education and nationalise all the private schools in South Africa,” he said.

African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe said sending Ntsube and other young MPs to Parliament was part of the party's strategy to train lawmakers from a young age.

“Where else are they going to get experience if we don’t deliberately invest in the young people? It was a deliberate act, OR Tambo once said that a country that doesn’t nurture its youth doesn’t deserve its future,” Mabe said.

After being sworn in this week, MPs will head back to their provinces before the State of the Nation Address on 20 June, which will signal the official opening of the sixth Parliament.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)