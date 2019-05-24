WC ANC's Dugmore: DA MECs will face sharp scrutiny

The party’s leader in the legislature Cameron Dugmore said all MECs would face sharp scrutiny.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape legislature on Thursday said it would not go easy on the new Democratic Alliance-run provincial government.

“We are saying as the ANC we will give all MECs the benefit of the doubt. Investigations will happen for unfinished business.”

Dugmore also expressed his disappointment with the new provincial Cabinet.

Only two women have been added to the new Western Cape Cabinet.

Over the last ten years, women have been under-represented among MECs in the province.

New Premier Alan Winde said he considered women and youth.

Since the DA took over the Western Cape in 2009, very few women have been appointed MECs. In her maiden Cabinet, former Premier Helen Zille had an all-male Cabinet.

In 2014, two women were appointed in the form of Nomafrench Mbombo and Debbie Schafer.

Now with Alan Winde's Cabinet, he's joined by four women and six men. Winde said getting the right mixture of gender and youth was difficult.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)