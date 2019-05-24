WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to NPA arguments in bid to have graft case dismissed

Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team is responding to the State's argument opposing Zuma’s application for a stay of prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers will have a last chance on Friday to argue for his corruption case to be dismissed.

