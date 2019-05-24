Unisa students ‘to rewrite exams’ if probe backs claims of question paper leaks
The university received a tip-off from students that some of their counterparts had been able to access exam papers.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says all exam papers where there has been evidence of leaks will be rewritten and those behind the scandal will be prosecuted.
The university received a tip-off from students saying some of their counterparts had been able to access exam papers.
The institution has now roped in police and has instituted a forensic audit after the May/June papers were compromised.
It said the examinations that were affected include those in the human sciences, economic management sciences and accounting sciences.
The university said out of the over 2,000 papers that had been written so far, eight might have been affected.
Spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the university held a meeting on Friday afternoon where several resolutions were made.
“Any of the scripts that the students may have had access to beforehand will be handed over to the investigators to conduct their own forensic investigation. But all other examinations, their results will be released as planned. The others will be subjected to the investigation.”
