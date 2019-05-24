Trump orders intel agencies to cooperate in campaign 'spying' probe
The move comes with Trump under increasing pressure from probes led by Democratic lawmakers in Congress, some of whom are pushing for his impeachment.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has ordered the intelligence community to "fully cooperate" with an investigation into what he has termed "spying" on his 2016 election campaign.
The move comes with Trump under increasing pressure from probes led by Democratic lawmakers in Congress, some of whom are pushing for his impeachment.
According to Trump, court-approved surveillance of his campaign's links to Russians amounted to "spying." He has even called the probe treason and indicated he would like to see criminal charges brought against his investigators.
"President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the attorney general's investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
Attorney General Bill Barr is conducting a review of whether an FBI counterintelligence investigation into Trump's campaign, which eventually became Special Counsel Robert Mueller's collusion and obstruction probe, was justified.
Barr -- who has drawn fire for his concerted efforts to downplay the Mueller report's damning allegations against Trump -- has "full and complete authority" to declassify relevant information, Sanders said.
Barr testified to the US Senate in April that he believed Trump's campaign was spied on, telling the Appropriations Committee that: "Spying on a political campaign is a big deal."
"I think spying did occur. The question is, was it was adequately predicated? I'm not saying it wasn't," Barr said.
Mueller's full report on Russian election meddling, while not finding criminal behavior, detailed a number of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, and instances of the president apparently trying to frustrate the probe.
Popular in World
-
NPA push for Zuma's graft trial
-
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA users
-
House Speaker Pelosi urges Trump family 'intervention' with US president
-
Frenchwoman, 102, is suspect in care home murder
-
'Traffic jam' on Everest as two more climbers die reaching summit
-
Taiwan begins first legal gay marriage registrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.