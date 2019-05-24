View all in Latest
Tiger commits to playing in next week's Memorial Tournament

Following his April victory at the Masters, where Woods won his 15th major title and first since 2008, he chose not to play again until the year’s second major, where he missed the cut by one stroke.

Tiger Woods. Picture: Twitter @ESPNStatsInfo.
Tiger Woods. Picture: Twitter @ESPNStatsInfo.
one hour ago

TORONTO - Tiger Woods, who missed the cut at last week’s PGA Championship after an extended break, on Thursday committed to playing in next week’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio ahead of the 13-16 June US Open at Pebble Beach.

Following his April victory at the Masters, where Woods won his 15th major title and first since 2008, he chose not to play again until the year’s second major, where he missed the cut by one stroke.

But Woods, 43, will not follow that same routine, as he announced on Twitter his plans to use the Memorial, hosted by 18-times major champion Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village, as a final tune-up going into the US Open.

“Looking forward to getting out there again,” Woods said on his Twitter account.

Woods is a five-times winner at the Memorial with his last victory coming in 2012.

The former world number one looked out of sorts in his last start, where he recorded a five-over 145 total after an illness limited him to only nine practice holes earlier in the week.

