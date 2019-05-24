There’s a just cause to prosecute Jacob Zuma - NPA

This was among the submissions made by Advocate Wim Trengove in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday, where Jacob Zuma's trying to have the case against him scrapped.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has argued the motive behind the prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma, even if it is politically motivated, was irrelevant because there was just cause to proceed with the matter.

This was among the submissions made by Advocate Wim Trengove in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday, where Zuma's trying to have the case against him scrapped.

Zuma and French arms firm Thales have bought an application for a permanent stay of prosecution in a case linked to the arms deal.



Trengove has pointed out even Zuma’s lawyers have found there was just cause.

“Their case is that there was a just cause on day one when they decided to prosecute Mr (Schabir) Shaik. If there was a just cause to prosecute Mr Zuma back then, that case has just become stronger over time. So, it is common cause on everybody’s understanding of the facts that there’s a just cause for the prosecution of Mr Zuma.”

