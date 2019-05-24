Taiwan begins first legal gay marriage registrations

Two couples -- one male, one female -- were the first to arrive at a government office in downtown Taipei.

TAIPEI - Taiwan's first official same-sex weddings kicked off Friday in a landmark moment for LGBT rights in Asia, as government offices opened their doors to welcome same-sex couples wanting to register as married.

Two couples -- one male, one female -- were the first to arrive at a government office in downtown Taipei, kissing and embracing before signing their marriage certificates, the culmination of the three-decade fight for equal rights.