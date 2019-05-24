Suspects arrested for robberies on Golden Arrow buses back in court next week

The men have been linked to robberies in the Philippi East and Khayelitsha areas.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on Golden Arrow buses are due back in the dock next week for a bail application.

The men have been linked to robberies in the Philippi East and Khayelitsha areas. They were nabbed this week. Over the past seven months, at least 20 robberies have occurred on Golden Arrow buses.

In one incident last week, a man was shot dead in Khayelitsha.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “Property stolen in these robberies have also been recovered. Since December 2018 similar robberies were perpetrated on buses, which led to the establishment of a task team to investigate all cases in this regard. More suspects are sought in connection with these robberies, as well as a recent murder on 15 May.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)