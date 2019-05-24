Sexual assault case against Marius Fransman postponed to July
Marius Fransman briefly appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The sexual assault case against former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape leader Marius Fransman has been postponed until July.
Fransman briefly appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He stands accused of inappropriately touching his then personal assistant Louisa Wynand while travelling to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in the North West in 2016.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place in the Western Cape, the North West and the Northern Cape.
However, the matter will be probed in the Northern Cape, following the Director of Public Prosecutions' application for it to be centralised in that province.
In November 2016, the ANC’s national disciplinary committee found Fransman guilty of misconduct and suspended his party membership for five years.
It found he abused his office for the purpose of attempting to obtain a sexual favour from Wynand and made public statements which brought the party into disrepute.
Fransman will be back in court on 10 July for a pre-trial conference.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial
-
Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction
-
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inauguration
-
WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to NPA arguments in bid to have graft case dismissed
-
Zuma's lawyers to make last ditch arguments to have corruption case dismissed
-
Zuma's 'Stalingrad approach' to trial a myth, argues lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.