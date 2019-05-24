Sexual assault case against Marius Fransman postponed to July

Marius Fransman briefly appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The sexual assault case against former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape leader Marius Fransman has been postponed until July.

He stands accused of inappropriately touching his then personal assistant Louisa Wynand while travelling to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in the North West in 2016.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place in the Western Cape, the North West and the Northern Cape.

However, the matter will be probed in the Northern Cape, following the Director of Public Prosecutions' application for it to be centralised in that province.

In November 2016, the ANC’s national disciplinary committee found Fransman guilty of misconduct and suspended his party membership for five years.

It found he abused his office for the purpose of attempting to obtain a sexual favour from Wynand and made public statements which brought the party into disrepute.

Fransman will be back in court on 10 July for a pre-trial conference.

