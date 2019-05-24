-
Ryan Stramrood becomes second person to complete 100 Robben Island crossings
Stramrood became only the second person to swim 100 crossings between Robben Island and the mainland on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Open water swimmer Ryan Stramrood has taken the plunge into the history books.
Stramrood became only the second person to swim 100 crossings between Robben Island and the mainland on Thursday.
He dedicated the swim to fellow extreme swimmer Theodore Yach, who was the first person to reach the milestone in 2016.
Veteran endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, who was in a support boat alongside Stramrood, said it was an incredible feat.
“The thing about Robben Island, it’s always unpredictable. You’ll think you’re going to do two hours and then suddenly the conditions change. You think you’ll do three hours and it becomes five hours. It shows Ryan has got real mental fortitude.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
