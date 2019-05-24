Rand recovers as lending rates seen steady for longer

-
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer
Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda
British PM Theresa May announces resignation
Batohi: Problems at NPA worse than I expected
In quotes: Cyril Ramaphosa's promises to reform South Africa
Concern raised over slow progress of probe into Hout Bay cop's murder-suicide
Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda
Batohi: Problems at NPA worse than I expected
In quotes: Cyril Ramaphosa's promises to reform South Africa
Concern raised over slow progress of probe into Hout Bay cop's murder-suicide
Police await results of post-mortems into deaths of Parow recyling plant workers
Suspects arrested for robberies on Golden Arrow buses back in court next week
Meet the ANC's premier candidates
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell Mothlake
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC
Parties say they're making progress with removing election posters
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penalties
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularities
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularities
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa
In quotes: Cyril Ramaphosa's promises to reform South Africa
WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to NPA arguments in bid to have graft case dismissed
WC ANC's Dugmore: DA MECs will face sharp scrutiny
Zuma's lawyers to make last ditch arguments to have corruption case dismissed
There's a just cause to prosecute Jacob Zuma - NPA
Sexual assault case against Marius Fransman postponed to July
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's Cabinet: who & what's needed to end SA's malaise
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA's unemployment crisis
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal efforts
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical ruler
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?
Rand recovers as lending rates seen steady for longer
Old Mutual suspends CEO after 'breakdown in trust'
Appointment of new MPC member Chris Loewald welcomed
Anoj Singh blamed for accelerating delivery of Transnet locomotives
Ekurhuleni budget pro-poor, says Finance MMC Xhakaza
US-China battle negatively affecting SA's economic growth - Kganyago
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal - 'WSJ'
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inauguration
Banksy in Venice? New work appears and perhaps the artist himself
Prosecutor calls for new trial for Meek Mill
'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental health
Quentin Tarantino didn't tell Polanski about film set against Manson murders
Daniel Craig to have ankle surgery, 'Bond' film remains on schedule
Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMH
Track star Felix criticises Nike maternity policy
Banyana players excited over bonus incentive news - Ellis
Ryan Stramrood becomes second person to complete 100 Robben Island crossings
Precocious Rabada is South Africa's World Cup weapon
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a try
Lee shines as Proteas Women clinch thrilling T20 series
Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for Nations League finals
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a try
Saray Khumalo reflects on emotional Mount Everest summit
Cele calls on his officers to 'make SA smell roses' ahead of inauguration
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn in
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa is elected president
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislature
Makhura remains Gauteng premier as ANC beats united opposition
It's official: New MPs swear to uphold the Constitution
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA users
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
Rand recovers as lending rates seen steady for longer
The Reserve Bank’s five-member policy committee voted 3-2 to keep rates steady at 6.75%, saying that while inflation and inflation expectations were close to the middle of the bank’s 3% to 6% target range, they had not yet settled there.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed early on Friday, regaining some ground after dropping a day earlier, when the central bank kept lending rates unchanged in a decision that divided policymakers.
At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.48% firmer at R14.4200 per dollar compared to a close of R14.4900 overnight in New York.
The Reserve Bank’s five-member policy committee voted 3-2 to keep rates steady at 6.75%, saying that while inflation and inflation expectations were close to the middle of the bank’s 3% to 6% target range, they had not yet settled there.
“A mixed voting decision often signals an oncoming change in policy. We believe that inflation is likely to be slightly higher than the MPC expects as the impact of the rand and administered prices could be higher than currently anticipated,” analysts at Nedbank said.
Despite moderating inflation, the rand and South African bonds continue to offer a relatively healthy yield return.
Bonds were also firmer on Friday, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 4 basis points to 8.34%.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.