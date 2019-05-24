Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payout
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane urged Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Minister Pravin Gordhan's approval of Ivan Pillay’s payout and early retirement.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Minister Pravin Gordhan guilty of improper conduct regarding a payout for former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.
Mkhwebane, who was speaking at a media briefing on Friday, urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the Constitution in approving Pillay’s payout and early retirement.
It’s also understood that she suggested action would need to be taken to recover the money.
Pillay and Gordhan were charged with fraud and corruption in 2016 related to this pension payout, but the charges were later withdrawn when evidence revealed there was no wrongdoing.
Last year, Mkhwebane said the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to withdraw the criminal case against Gordhan and Pillay was irrelevant.
