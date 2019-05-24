Proteas set for big summer with England, Australia tours to SA

England will be the guests for the first part of the summer from mid-December until mid-February and will play four Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 International matches.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a bumper programme of home international fixtures for the 2019-20 summer which will see England and Australia tour the country.

England will be the guests for the first part of the summer from mid-December until mid-February and will play four Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 International matches.

The tour proper will start with the traditional Boxing Day Test match at Centurion and end on 16 February with a T20I at the same venue.

The world famous Pink ODI will be the third game against England on 9 February.

Australia will arrive in mid-February to play three T20I followed by three ODI's.

The first T20I takes place at the Wanderers on 21 February with the final ODI taking place in Potchefstroom on 7 March.

CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said there was an exciting summer in store for the fans and players.

“This will be a huge summer both for our Proteas, who are currently ranked in the top three in all three formats, and for our fans who can look forward to action-packed and top-quality entertainment against two of the powerhouses of world cricket", he said.

“The Test matches will take on particular significance as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test Championship following our away series in India in October," he said.

Moroe said that the T20I will be a priority over the course of the season.

“The two T20I Series take on extra relevance as we start our preparation for the ICC Men’s World T20 to be played in Australia in October and November next year," he said.