Proteas, Blitzboks and Amajita all in action this weekend

CAPE TOWN - It’s beginning to feel like the World Cup. The Proteas are settled in the UK and already in action, and as we observe their warm up matches against Sri Lanka today and the West Indies on Sunday (SS2, 11.30am), we get our first glimpse at what the starting XI could look like. It’s the burning question in the Proteas camp right now.

It’s unlikely that fast bowler Dale Steyn will be fit enough for the first match on 30 May, so Chris Morris has a chance to stake his claim for a starting berth.

Years and months of preparation will come to an end next Thursday when the Proteas take on World Cup hosts England in the opening match – a match both teams will not want to lose.

Neither team have won the World Cup before and will be keen to gather momentum at the start of the six-week-long tournament.

Meanwhile, rugby fans can binge watch Sevens Rugby this weekend when the World Series moves to London.

The Blitzboks are up against Japan, Canada and Argentina on Saturday in Pool A.

We can expect another strong showing from the South Africans, after winning the Canada leg of the Series in March.

The Blitzboks will also be looking to take one more step closer to qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The top four teams at the end of the Series are guaranteed a place. The BLitzbok are currently fourth on 121 after their wins in Vancouver and Singapore. (SS7, 12pm, RSA v JPN; 3.24pm, RSA v CAN; 6.30pm RSA v ARG SS7; RSA v ARG)

If that’s not enough rugby, then the Sharks versus Lions battle in Durban could do the trick. (Saturday, 5pm, SS1).

There is little love lost between the two South African rugby powerhouses, but both teams have had inconsistent performances this season. A win could see either of them move to fourth overall, and second in the South African conference, if the Jaguares lose to the Waratahs.

In Cape Town, the Stormers host the Highlanders, also needing a win to keep their season alive. The Stormers’ draw against the Crusaders last week, shrouded in controversy over an incorrect TMO decision, was a moral booster but not a favourable points-wise.

If you’re a fan of school rugby, Paarl Boys High take on Paul Roos in a Premier Interschools match on Saturday. Paul Roos will be looking to bounce back after being beaten by Paarl Gim. (Saturday 25, SS10, 2pm)

Amajita, the South African under 20 football team, are at the Under 20 World Cup in Poland and take on the mighty Argentina on Saturday.

They will later face Group F opponents South Korea and Portugal.

Star striker for Amajita Lyle Foster is the player to watch. He joined Monaco early this year from Orlando Pirates and has made one appearance in the Uefa Youth League. (Saturday, 8.15pm, SS3)

The first leg of the CAF Champions League final takes place tonight, when WAC Casablanca face Esperance in the Moroccan capital Rabat. The match starts at 10pm because of Ramadan, allowing players and supporters to break the day’s fast before kick-off.

The return leg is in Tunis on 31 May. (Friday, 10pm, SS4)

Friday 23:50 - 02:00CCL 18/19 Final: Wydad v Esperance SS4

Saturday 20:15 - 22:30FIFA U20 WC '19: ARG v RSA (SS3)

9:30 - 11:35VSR '19: Crusaders v Blues SS1

15:00 - 17:05VSR '19: Stormers v H'landers SS1

17:05 - 19:25VSR '19: Sharks v Lions SS1

12:18 - 12:407s 18/19 London: RSA v JPN

15:24 - 15:467s 18/19 London: RSA v CAN

18:30 - 18:527s 18/19 London: RSA v ARG SS7

11:20 - 20:00ICC WC Warm Up '19: RSA v WIN SS2