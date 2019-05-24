Pretoria set for some road closures on Friday ahead of inauguration

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that security has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Several streets around the capital will be closed from Friday afternoon ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

The Tshwane Metro Police said that those who will be allowed to go through closed routes will be those residing next to the stadium.

Lynwood Road, Jan Shoba and Francis Baard streets are amongst the roads that will be affected from 3pm.

Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said that those who will be going to attend the inaugural celebration must avoid driving to the stadium.

He said that a park and ride facility has been arranged.

"To the members of the community who want to come view they event, they are encouraged to go to the Tshwane Events Centre, the old Pretoria showgrounds; they'll be searched there and then shuttled to the stadium."

The stadium will be opened from as early 3am and once the 32,000 members of the public arrive at the venue, gates will be locked.

The Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the Tshwane metro police will be deployed across the capital, together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation for law enforcement.

