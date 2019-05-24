Pretoria set for some road closures on Friday ahead of inauguration

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
Go

Pretoria set for some road closures on Friday ahead of inauguration

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that security has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Law enforcement members on parade at Loftus Rugby Stadium in Pretoria on 23 May 2019 ahead of the presidential inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the stadium on 25 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Law enforcement members on parade at Loftus Rugby Stadium in Pretoria on 23 May 2019 ahead of the presidential inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the stadium on 25 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several streets around the capital will be closed from Friday afternoon ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

The Tshwane Metro Police said that those who will be allowed to go through closed routes will be those residing next to the stadium.

Lynwood Road, Jan Shoba and Francis Baard streets are amongst the roads that will be affected from 3pm.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that security has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said that those who will be going to attend the inaugural celebration must avoid driving to the stadium.

He said that a park and ride facility has been arranged.

"To the members of the community who want to come view they event, they are encouraged to go to the Tshwane Events Centre, the old Pretoria showgrounds; they'll be searched there and then shuttled to the stadium."

The stadium will be opened from as early 3am and once the 32,000 members of the public arrive at the venue, gates will be locked.

The Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the Tshwane metro police will be deployed across the capital, together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation for law enforcement.

WATCH: Cele calls on his officers to 'make SA smell roses' ahead of inauguration

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA