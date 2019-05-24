Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
Go

Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way

Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.

Law enforcement members on parade at Loftus Rugby Stadium in Pretoria on 23 May 2019 ahead of the presidential inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the stadium on 25 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Law enforcement members on parade at Loftus Rugby Stadium in Pretoria on 23 May 2019 ahead of the presidential inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the stadium on 25 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
26 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Government officials are finalising security checks at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria ahead of the presidential inauguration taking place on Saturday.

Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.

A number of planes, including presidential 737s and military fighter jets, have been flying over the stadium in preparation for the inauguration.

The sound of trumpets could be heard from the field as the SANDF and police bands rehearsed their ceremonial acts for Saturday.

Elsewhere in the stadium, government officials were working to have their stations up to scratch while media broadcasters were setting up their trucks.

Government said gates would open to the public at 7am on Saturday morning.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA