Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under wayPolitics
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
Youngest parliamentarian Ntsube calls for nationalisation of private schoolsLocal
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
Theresa May’s successor expected to be in place by 20 July - ConservativesWorld
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplierLocal
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way
Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.
PRETORIA - Government officials are finalising security checks at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria ahead of the presidential inauguration taking place on Saturday.
Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.
A number of planes, including presidential 737s and military fighter jets, have been flying over the stadium in preparation for the inauguration.
The sound of trumpets could be heard from the field as the SANDF and police bands rehearsed their ceremonial acts for Saturday.
Elsewhere in the stadium, government officials were working to have their stations up to scratch while media broadcasters were setting up their trucks.
Government said gates would open to the public at 7am on Saturday morning.
