Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way

Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.

PRETORIA - Government officials are finalising security checks at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria ahead of the presidential inauguration taking place on Saturday.

A number of planes, including presidential 737s and military fighter jets, have been flying over the stadium in preparation for the inauguration.

The sound of trumpets could be heard from the field as the SANDF and police bands rehearsed their ceremonial acts for Saturday.

Elsewhere in the stadium, government officials were working to have their stations up to scratch while media broadcasters were setting up their trucks.

Government said gates would open to the public at 7am on Saturday morning.