Old Mutual suspends CEO after 'breakdown in trust'

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s No.2 insurer Old Mutual Ltd said on Friday chief executive Peter Moyo had been suspended following a “material breakdown in trust” between him and the board.

“As a result, the board has suspended the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement, adding that Chief Operating Officer Iain Williamson would assume the role of acting CEO.