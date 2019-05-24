Makhubele not deterred as ANC to appeal court ruling on Parly deployment

The Limpopo PEC member approached the High Court seeking a declaratory order that would compel the ANC to act in line with a settlement agreement guaranteeing her a seat in the NCOP.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) member Ponani Makhubele said the party would appeal the High Court ruling which ordered that she be reinstated to its list of those heading to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The court also ordered the ANC settle Makhubele’s legal bills. The Limpopo PEC member approached the court seeking a declaratory order that would compel the ANC to act in line with a settlement agreement guaranteeing her a seat in the NCOP.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg gave the ANC until Thursday to make good on its settlement with Makhubele by allowing her to be sworn in as a member of the NCOP. The ANC now plans to appeal the ruling.

Makhubele suggested that the move was laced with ulterior motives.

“Now what they’re doing, they thought I’d run out of finances to go to court.”

Makhubele dragged the party to court after she was left hanging when her name was removed from the ANC’s list of candidates from Limpopo headed to Parliament.

The ANC has not been available for comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)