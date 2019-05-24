Loftus ready for presidential inauguration after dry run
CAPE TOWN - It’s all systems go for the presidential inauguration on 25 May after organisers held a dry run on Friday.
The event will be held at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria. This will be the first time the event is not held at the Union Buildings.
Earlier on Friday government officials finalised security checks at Loftus Stadium ahead of the inauguration.
SANDF officers stood in formation as planes, including presidential 737s and military fighter jets, flew over the stadium in preparation for the event.
Government said gates would close to the public at 7am on Saturday.
It’s all systems go for the #PeoplesInauguration to be held tomorrow at the Loftus Versfwld Stadium in Tshwane. The dry run is now currently underway to ensure a smooth running of the proceedings. #NewDawn pic.twitter.com/fTc6NvXbgl— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) May 24, 2019
Once President Cyril Ramaphosa is inaugurated, the focus will shift to who he will include in his new Cabinet.
The current Cabinet will continue to function until Ramaphosa appoints new ministers and deputies.
After his inauguration, the president will be occupied with announcing his highly anticipated Cabinet, which is expected to happen on Sunday.
What has become clear is that there will be fewer portfolios. Some ministries may be scrapped, and others could be merged, while most deputies will be done away with.
Deputy ministers are not members of the Cabinet, but they will also be revealed when the new Cabinet is announced as they are required to assist ministers in the execution of their duties.
But all eyes will be on who Ramaphosa chooses as his deputy president following David Mabuza’s request not to be sworn in as a member of Parliament.
