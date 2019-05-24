View all in Latest
Kyrgios out of Roland Garros, tournament that 'sucks'

Organisers confirmed the Australian's withdrawal from the second Grand Slam tournament of the season and he will be replaced by a lucky loser from qualifying.

Australian Nick Kyrgios celebrates his victory over world number one Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

PARIS - Firebrand Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Roland Garros on Friday, just days after saying the French Open "sucks".

Organisers confirmed the Australian's withdrawal from the second Grand Slam tournament of the season and he will be replaced by a lucky loser from qualifying.

The 24-year-old was due to have faced Britain's Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Last week, Kyrgios was disqualified from the Italian Open in Rome and headed straight to London to practice with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

"I think this is the best tournament in the world, look at this perfect green surface," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him sitting on the grass courts.

"Get rid of the clay, man. Who likes the clay, it is so bad.

"The French Open sucks compared to this place. Sucks. Absolute sucks (sic)."

Kyrgios also withdrew from the French Open last year and has never reached the second week in Paris.

