JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continue

-
Loftus ready for presidential inauguration after dry runLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
Amla returns hungrier than ever as SA records comfortable win in warm-up matchSport
-
Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to set aside all Mkhwebane’s reportsLocal
-
China slams US 'lies' about Huawei-government tiesWorld
-
Unisa students ‘to rewrite exams’ if probe backs claims of question paper leaksLocal
-
Loftus ready for presidential inauguration after dry runLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
Amla returns hungrier than ever as SA records comfortable win in warm-up matchSport
-
Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to set aside all Mkhwebane’s reportsLocal
-
Unisa students ‘to rewrite exams’ if probe backs claims of question paper leaksLocal
-
Batohi vows to deal ‘ruthlessly’ with corrupt prosecutorsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
EFF urges Gordhan to ‘do the honourable thing’ and step downPolitics
-
I’m not scared of democracy, says ‘struggling’ Jacob ZumaLocal
-
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office found guilty of irregular purchase of luxury carsLocal
-
DA Western Cape dismisses ANC’s claims of internal divisionsLocal
-
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under wayPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Popular Topics
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
-
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplierLocal
-
Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hearsBusiness
-
In quotes: 7 of Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises to reform South AfricaPolitics
-
Rand recovers as lending rates seen steady for longerBusiness
Popular Topics
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
-
The pay gap conversation & how it's changed the life of Michelle WilliamsLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal - 'WSJ'Lifestyle
-
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inaugurationLifestyle
-
Banksy in Venice? New work appears and perhaps the artist himselfLifestyle
-
Prosecutor calls for new trial for Meek MillLifestyle
-
'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental healthLifestyle
-
Quentin Tarantino didn’t tell Polanski about film set against Manson murdersLifestyle
-
Amla returns hungrier than ever as SA records comfortable win in warm-up matchSport
-
Tiger commits to playing in next week's Memorial TournamentSport
-
Everton to sign goalkeeper Lossl from relegated HuddersfieldSport
-
Cautious Leclerc testing home course limits at MonacoSport
-
Kyrgios out of Roland Garros, tournament that 'sucks'Sport
-
Proteas, Blitzboks and Amajita all in action this weekendSport
Popular Topics
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob ZumaLocal
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
-
Saray Khumalo reflects on emotional Mount Everest summitLocal
-
Cele calls on his officers to 'make SA smell roses' ahead of inaugurationLocal
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continue
Morocco’s illegal occupation of Western Sahara is called Africa’s last colonial vestige.
Recent events at the International Court of Justice in the Hague and the United Nations General Assembly remind us there is another: Britain’s continued administration of the Indian Ocean Chagos Archipelago.
Holding sway over the empire upon which the sun never set, Britain began calling the shots on developments in the Indian Oceans around Mauritius from 1814.
Before giving that country independence in 1968, Britain paid four million pounds for the Chagos Archipelago and called it the British Indian Ocean Territory.
In the mid 1960s it leased one of the islands, Diego Garcia, to the United States.
The Pentagon built a strategically important military base there, secure in the knowledge that it had tenure until 2035.
At Washington’s behest, Britain moved the 1,800-odd islanders off their home. They have never been allowed to return.
This type of behaviour might have been generally accepted in a bygone era of colonial administration.
It does not wash today - certainly not from a country that has long passed the twilight of its global power.
FILE: Chagos Islanders leave London's Houses of Parliament on 22 October 2008 when the British government won its appeal to Britain's highest court over previous rulings that allowed displaced Indian Ocean islanders to return home. Picture: AFP.
Britain has set aside 40 million pounds to assist the displaced Chagoans who are mostly in Britain, the Seychelles and Mauritius.
Still not good enough.
The matter was brought to the United Nations’ top court that found in February that Britain had acted illegally by hiving off the archipelago to continue its occupation. The ICJ ruled this should end as soon as possible.
In the General Assembly this week, an African-sponsored motion was passed by 116 votes to six, giving Britain six months to get off Chagos.
Britain’s ambassador to the world organisation Dame Karen Pierce said candidly that this would not happen.
Britain is determined to continue its control of Chagos at least until 2036.
Not surprisingly, the United States was one of the half-dozen opponents of the resolution.
It reminded the international community that operations from Diego Garcia protect the region from terrorists and pirates. The base is also used for humanitarian purposes like reducing tsunami victims.
Diego Garcia is not used to house terror suspects, but it is used as a refueling stop in transitioning them from points of capture to places of incarceration.
It was also used for US bombing raids on Iraq and Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington 18 years ago.
Neither the ICJ ruling nor the UNGA resolution is binding. General Assembly resolutions cannot be enforced. However, they strongly reflect international opinion.
Flying in the face of it brings into question Britain’s commitment to the multilateral system of governance.
With its military power having waned, Britain, like most other countries, has to rely on moral clout.
Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth urged countries to support the General Assembly resolution, saying failure to do so would be endorsing colonialism.
He maintains the United States can lease its military base from his government, adding that Mauritius would find it deeply offensive if Washington did not regard it as a trusted security partner.
Jean-Jacques Cornish is an Africa correspondent at Eyewitness News. Follow him on Twitter: @jjcornish
Popular in Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical ruler4 days ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling22 days ago
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseone day ago
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindone day ago
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?a week ago
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal efforts3 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.