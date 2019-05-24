'I’ve been violated', Woman wrongfully arrested in Sea Point mulls legal options
Twenty-three-year-old Esethu Mcinjana says she missed a job interview after she was kept in a police holding cell overnight and only released the next morning without an explanation.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who says she was wrongfully arrested in Sea Point is considering her legal options.
GroundUp first reported on the incident which occurred on 19 May.
Sea Point police station has told Eyewitness News it’s investigating the matter.
Twenty-three-year-old Esethu Mcinjana travelled from Blue Downs to Sea Point for a job interview last Sunday.
Mcinjana says she was early, so decided to sit on a bench and wait until it was time to head inside the building.
She says it was then that two police officers approached her, questioned her about what she was doing there and rummaged through her handbag, throwing out all the contents.
She video recorded their actions.
#SeaPointArrest Mcinjana had recorded the officer searching in her handbag. Video: Supplied by Mcinjana MM pic.twitter.com/4IyBKIbJES— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019
The officers then put her in a police van because they believed she was a robber.
“If I was a white person, they wouldn’t do that to me, searching through my bag like that. What they accused me of, they didn’t even have the proof of what they were saying. I even showed them the email where I was going, but still they kept on doing that,” Mcinjana said
Mcinjana says she was kept in a police holding cell overnight and was released the next morning without an explanation.
“I’ve been violated, and I swear I’m so angry, that I didn’t even get the job that I was going to,” Mcinjana said.
She’s now discussing her options with a lawyer, and she plans to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.
#SeaPointArrest A woman who says she was wrongfully arrested in Sea Point is considering her legal options. @GroundUp_News first reported on the incident which occurred on the 19th of May. MM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers
-
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payout
-
Batohi: Problems at NPA worse than I expected
-
Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial
-
Pretoria set for some road closures on Friday ahead of inauguration
-
Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.