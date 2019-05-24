'I’ve been violated', Woman wrongfully arrested in Sea Point mulls legal options

Twenty-three-year-old Esethu Mcinjana says she missed a job interview after she was kept in a police holding cell overnight and only released the next morning without an explanation.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who says she was wrongfully arrested in Sea Point is considering her legal options.

GroundUp first reported on the incident which occurred on 19 May.

Sea Point police station has told Eyewitness News it’s investigating the matter.

Twenty-three-year-old Esethu Mcinjana travelled from Blue Downs to Sea Point for a job interview last Sunday.

Mcinjana says she was early, so decided to sit on a bench and wait until it was time to head inside the building.

She says it was then that two police officers approached her, questioned her about what she was doing there and rummaged through her handbag, throwing out all the contents.

She video recorded their actions.

#SeaPointArrest Mcinjana had recorded the officer searching in her handbag. Video: Supplied by Mcinjana MM pic.twitter.com/4IyBKIbJES — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019

The officers then put her in a police van because they believed she was a robber.

“If I was a white person, they wouldn’t do that to me, searching through my bag like that. What they accused me of, they didn’t even have the proof of what they were saying. I even showed them the email where I was going, but still they kept on doing that,” Mcinjana said

Mcinjana says she was kept in a police holding cell overnight and was released the next morning without an explanation.

“I’ve been violated, and I swear I’m so angry, that I didn’t even get the job that I was going to,” Mcinjana said.

She’s now discussing her options with a lawyer, and she plans to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

#SeaPointArrest A woman who says she was wrongfully arrested in Sea Point is considering her legal options. @GroundUp_News first reported on the incident which occurred on the 19th of May. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)