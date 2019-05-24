I’m not scared of democracy, says ‘struggling’ Jacob Zuma

The former president made the comments outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg where he’s been fighting for his case to be dismissed.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters he’s not scared of democracy, adding he would fight it when it attacked him.

“There is no one who scares me. I wasn’t scared of the Afrikaners when they attacked me. So, I won’t be scared of democracy. When it attacks me, I will face it head on,” he said.

The former president made the comments outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court where he’s been fighting for his case to be dismissed.

He has told the court he was a victim of a political conspiracy and that he didn’t have money to finance a corruption trial.

He faces charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering related to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

This is not the first time the former president has spoken about democracy in less than glowing terms.

While speaking in Parliament in 2017 he raised many eyebrows when he said: “It’s a funny democracy that says punish a person before they make a mistake.”

On Friday Zuma said he didn’t know he would struggle fighting for freedom only to continue struggling even after the fall of apartheid.

#ZumaTrial Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court https://t.co/ds4mfYZSbg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)