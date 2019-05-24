Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hears
Roberto Gonsalves said that when the financial statements of Transnet were audited by KPMG, the auditing firm raised concerns, which prompted shareholders to report the matter to the Hawks.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the minority shareholders in a consortium which benefited from Transnet contracts for 1,064 locomotives has fingered the Hawks as being complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.
Roberto Gonsalves is giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on dealings at Transnet.
The inquiry heard on Thursday how the procurement of new locomotives was torpedoed by Transnet executives who accelerated the delivery process for no reason.
"Chair we informed them that we had reported to the Hawks because we thought it was the proper thing to do, we had nothing to hide and we that it was going to affect the relationship with them but we let them know. Obviously, they weren't pleased with that."
Gonsalves said the Hawks did not do much.
"The only other engagement with the Hawks was a few months later, from the commercial crime and serious economic offences unit and he met with us just to understand a little more on the matter but he made no real progress on it and since then there's been no real progress."
