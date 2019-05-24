Hawks investigate after cop killed while responding to robbery at farm

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
Go

Hawks investigate after cop killed while responding to robbery at farm

The constable was shot while responding to a house robbery on a farm on Wednesday evening.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are investigating the murder of a police officer in Stellenbosch.

The constable was shot while responding to a house robbery on a farm on Wednesday evening.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “The information was followed up by cluster detectives and the Stellenbosch crime prevention unit when the suspects were spotted. Members from the Stellenbosch crime prevention unit pursued a suspect. During a shooting incident, a police officer was fatally wounded.”

Die Burger on Friday reported that the man may have been accidentally shot by a fellow officer. Police watchdog Ipid may join the investigation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA