Hawks investigate after cop killed while responding to robbery at farm

The constable was shot while responding to a house robbery on a farm on Wednesday evening.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are investigating the murder of a police officer in Stellenbosch.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “The information was followed up by cluster detectives and the Stellenbosch crime prevention unit when the suspects were spotted. Members from the Stellenbosch crime prevention unit pursued a suspect. During a shooting incident, a police officer was fatally wounded.”

Die Burger on Friday reported that the man may have been accidentally shot by a fellow officer. Police watchdog Ipid may join the investigation.