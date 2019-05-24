Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda

For months the NGO helped the town’s municipality with drought-relief efforts.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers is to be partly compensated for work it did in drought-stricken Makhanda.

But after learning that funding would go to private companies for its work, the organisation pulled out.

Gift of the Givers said they met with the Makana Municipality on Thursday, where invoices were thoroughly scrutinised.

The group’s Imtiaz Sooliman explained: “We’re not sure what they’re going to give us, but we left it in good faith that they’ll make the right decision. Based on the next step, we can focus on the next stage which is compensation.”

In February, the organisation came to the municipality’s aid, drilling 15 boreholes, testing the water and then delivering it to needy communities.

Sooliman said that now that an agreement on payment has been reached, his organisation would terminate services in Makhanda.

