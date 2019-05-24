View all in Latest
Everton to sign goalkeeper Lossl from relegated Huddersfield

Lossl's contract at the Yorkshire club expires at the end of next month and the 30-year-old will move to Goodison Park on a free transfer after signing a pre-contract agreement.

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season with a shock 2-1 loss at promoted Huddersfield Town. Picture: Twitter @htafcdotcom.
Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season with a shock 2-1 loss at promoted Huddersfield Town. Picture: Twitter @htafcdotcom.
55 minutes ago

BENGALURU - Everton will sign goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a three-year deal after the end of his contract at relegated Huddersfield Town, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Lossl's contract at the Yorkshire club expires at the end of next month and the 30-year-old will move to Goodison Park on a free transfer after signing a pre-contract agreement.

The Denmark international, who joined Huddersfield from German side Mainz 05 in the 2017-18 season, made 31 league appearances last season as the club finished bottom of the table to drop down to the second-tier Championship.

He will compete for a starting place with England first choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the Merseyside club.

