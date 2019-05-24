Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison to appear in court in June

That was after his case involving three murder charges was transferred from a lower court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison is expected to make a first appearance in the Western Cape High Court in June.

Davison's first pre-trial hearing had been scheduled for 19 June.

The right-to-die advocate made headlines nine years ago after he helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand for which he was sentenced to five months of house arrest.

Doctor Anrich Burger became quadriplegic as a result of a car accident in 2005 and as a result, he expressed a desire to end his life on more than one occasion.

Court documents further stated that prior to his death, Burger made contact with Davison and they met on numerous occasions.

The State alleged that during these meetings, Davison agreed to assist Burger to end his life.

The accused allegedly administered a lethal dose of drugs to Burger in 2013.

The two other murder charges relate to the 2015 deaths of Justin Varian in Fresnaye and Richard Holland in Constantia.

Davison maintains his innocence.