Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison to appear in court in JuneLocal
A decentralised NPA will free up resources - BatohiLocal
I’m not scared of democracy, says ‘struggling’ Jacob ZumaLocal
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office found guilty of irregular purchase of luxury carsLocal
DA Western Cape dismisses ANC’s claims of internal divisionsLocal
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga office found guilty of irregular purchase of luxury carsLocal
DA Western Cape dismisses ANC’s claims of internal divisionsLocal
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under wayPolitics
Youngest parliamentarian Ntsube calls for nationalisation of private schoolsLocal
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyersPolitics
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyerPolitics
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA’s unemployment crisisOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politicsOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Public Protector finds Gordhan guilty over SARS retirement payoutBusiness
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplierLocal
Hawks made no progress on irregular Transnet contracts report, inquiry hearsBusiness
In quotes: 7 of Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises to reform South AfricaPolitics
Rand recovers as lending rates seen steady for longerBusiness
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down UnderWorld
Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hopLifestyle
The pay gap conversation & how it's changed the life of Michelle WilliamsLifestyle
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal - 'WSJ'Lifestyle
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inaugurationLifestyle
Banksy in Venice? New work appears and perhaps the artist himselfLifestyle
Prosecutor calls for new trial for Meek MillLifestyle
'Asking for help is ok' - Billie Eilish learning to look after her mental healthLifestyle
Quentin Tarantino didn’t tell Polanski about film set against Manson murdersLifestyle
Cautious Leclerc testing home course limits at MonacoSport
Kyrgios out of Roland Garros, tournament that 'sucks'Sport
Proteas, Blitzboks and Amajita all in action this weekendSport
England captain Morgan to have X-ray in pre-World Cup scareSport
'Happy' Halep feeling less pressure at French OpenSport
Chiefs survive Reds onslaught stay in finals contentionSport
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodiesLocal
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leaderLocal
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delaysPolitics
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a trySport
Saray Khumalo reflects on emotional Mount Everest summitLocal
Cele calls on his officers to 'make SA smell roses' ahead of inaugurationLocal
20-year-old Itumeleng Ntsube among NCOP delegates sworn inPolitics
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa is elected presidentPolitics
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislaturePolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns
Phakamani Hadebe was permanently appointed to the position just a year ago after being recommended by the company’s board.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chief executive officer Phakamani Hadebe has announced he was resigning from his position.
Hadebe was permanently appointed to the position just a year ago after being recommended by the company’s board.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan described Hadebe as the right man to steer Eskom and stabilise the institution.
He was the person who managed to turn around the Land Bank in a year after he took over as CEO there.
But, during his 12-month tenure at the power utility, Hadebe encountered many challenges, with Eskom being in the spotlight at the state capture commission of inquiry, and load shedding becoming part of South Africans’ daily routine once again in March. Load shedding reached stage 4 of rolling outages for the first time.
Hadebe took over from a number of controversial CEOs, including Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Sean Maritz.
Now that he'll no longer be at the helm, Eskom's leadership stability once again comes into question.
