Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chief executive officer Phakamani Hadebe has announced he was resigning from his position.

Hadebe was permanently appointed to the position just a year ago after being recommended by the company’s board.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan described Hadebe as the right man to steer Eskom and stabilise the institution.

He was the person who managed to turn around the Land Bank in a year after he took over as CEO there.

But, during his 12-month tenure at the power utility, Hadebe encountered many challenges, with Eskom being in the spotlight at the state capture commission of inquiry, and load shedding becoming part of South Africans’ daily routine once again in March. Load shedding reached stage 4 of rolling outages for the first time.

Hadebe took over from a number of controversial CEOs, including Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Sean Maritz.

Now that he'll no longer be at the helm, Eskom's leadership stability once again comes into question.