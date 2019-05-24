View all in Latest
Ekurhuleni budget pro-poor, says Finance MMC Xhakaza

MMC Nkosindiphile Xhakaza tabled his R48.9 billion budget for the 2019/2020 financial year on Thursday.

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, the MMC for finance and economic development in Ekurhuleni, delivers the city’s budget on 23 May 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni’s Finance MMC Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the 2019 budget would serve to reindustrialise the city.

Xhakaza tabled his R48.9 billion budget for the 2019/2020 financial year on Thursday.

He announced that electricity will increase by at least 13,07%, while water and sanitation will go up by 15% and 11% respectively.

Xhakaza described his budget as pro-poor, saying the increase in tariffs would serve to subsidise the poor.

The package of indigent relief offered by the city included a 100% rebate on assessment rates, free refuse removal and the first 100kW of free electricity per month.

The city has also assigned R296 million for projects at the airport precinct, Or Tambo Springs Inland Port and the Ekurhuleni business centre.

Under housing, the city has assigned R101 million to the maintenance of hostels and rentals.

Xhakaza also said the municipality was budgeting R305 million over three years for waste removal, grass cutting, litter collection and tree felling.

