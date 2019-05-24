EFF urges Gordhan to ‘do the honourable thing’ and step down
The EFF said President Cyril Ramaphosa must act against Minister Pravin Gordhan as recommended by the Public Protector and then exclude him from his Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have welcomed the Public Protector's finding that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was wrong to authorise early retirement for then South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
The red berets said the minister must now do “the honourable thing” and step down.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over the early retirement debacle.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said if Ramaphosa fails to do that, he would be no different from former President Jacob Zuma.
“If Ramaphosa appoints Pravin Gordhan, then there is no difference between him and Jacob Zuma in that they reward people who are corrupt with Cabinet posts,” said Ndlozi.
The EFF said even if Gordhan decided to challenge Mkhwebane’s report, he must resign and should only be allowed to return to government when he has cleared his name.
The Public Protector’s report recommended Ramaphosa take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the Constitution.
Gordhan has since announced that he is taking the Public Protector's decision on review.
