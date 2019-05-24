View all in Latest
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer

Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz says the Thales case is separate and not conjoined with Zuma charges and therefore it should have been dealt with as such.

A YouTube screengrab shows the lawyer for French arms company Thales, Advocate Anton Katz in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 24 May 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows the lawyer for French arms company Thales, Advocate Anton Katz in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 24 May 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz on Friday said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to drop charges against former President Jacob Zuma and his client was in bad faith, which prejudiced his client hugely.

WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to NPA arguments in bid to have graft case dismissed

Katz said the Thales case was separate and not conjoined with the Zuma charges.

A full bench in Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing an application by Zuma and Thales for a permanent stay of prosecution on charges on corruption, fraud and racketeering.

Katz said former NPA head Shaun Abrahams’ decision to reinstate charges against his client was questionable.

“The original decision in respect of Thales was clearly wrong. The second is that the decision, in respect of Thales, was based on this unlawful decision of Mr (Mokotedi) Mpshe in respect of Zuma.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

