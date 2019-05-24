Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer

Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz says the Thales case is separate and not conjoined with Zuma charges and therefore it should have been dealt with as such.

PRETORIA - Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz on Friday said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to drop charges against former President Jacob Zuma and his client was in bad faith, which prejudiced his client hugely.

Katz said the Thales case was separate and not conjoined with the Zuma charges.

A full bench in Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing an application by Zuma and Thales for a permanent stay of prosecution on charges on corruption, fraud and racketeering.

Katz said former NPA head Shaun Abrahams’ decision to reinstate charges against his client was questionable.

“The original decision in respect of Thales was clearly wrong. The second is that the decision, in respect of Thales, was based on this unlawful decision of Mr (Mokotedi) Mpshe in respect of Zuma.”

#ZumaTrial Anton Katz says the NPA between 2004 and 2009 undue delays were unjustified against of his clients. This further prejudiced his clients.



#ZumaTrial Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz is addressing the court on the heads of arguments and why his team believes that the case should be scrapped against his client. Katz says he has four pillars he intends to focus on relating to former NDPP Shaun Abrahams decision. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019

