DA Western Cape dismisses ANC’s claims of internal divisions
The African National Congress claims premier Alan Winde’s new Cabinet is a product of the factionalism within the Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has dismissed claims of internal divisions.
The African National Congress (ANC) claims premier Alan Winde’s new Cabinet is a product of the factionalism within the party.
Winde revealed his MECs on 23 May.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said it wouldn’t benefit any member of the party to be vying for positions seven months before an elective congress.
However, ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore said the DA was deeply divided.
“There are deep fractures in the DA and also positioning as they move towards their provincial conference.”
Madikizela accused Dugmore of spreading lies.
“To talk about the provincial congress, which is 17 months away, now is premature. The focus now is on voters.”
The DA will hold its next provincial elective congress in 2020.
