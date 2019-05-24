CT anti-gang unit arrests 3 suspects for well-known lawyer’s murder

Detectives arrested three suspects on Thursday for the killing of David Mbazwana in Khayelitsha earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The police’s anti-gang unit has made a breakthrough in its investigation into the murder of a well-known Cape Town attorney.

Detectives arrested three suspects on Thursday for the killing of David Mbazwana in Khayelitsha earlier this month.

His sister was with him at the time.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “The incident occurred in Khayelitsha on Sunday, 19 May. Police recovered a firearm with the serial number removed. It was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition. Police also seized tik and mandrax tablets.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)