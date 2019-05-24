Counselling for Atteridgeville pupils hospitalised for suspected food poisoning

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating a possible food poisoning case at the Edward Phatudi Secondary School in Atteridgeville.

Twenty-eight pupils were rushed to hospital on Thursday after complaining of stomach cramps.

It is understood the pupils - who are all matriculants - were transported to the Kalafong and the Pretoria West hospitals for urgent treatment.

It's suspected they may have fallen ill from food sold by a vendor outside the school.

Most of the children were discharged from hospital yesterday.

The department's Steve Mabona: "First thing in the morning our psycho-social unit will be at the school to interact with parents and learners but what is paramount is for those learners to through the necessary counselling because they might be needing that and we'll make sure that the necessary monitoring is done."