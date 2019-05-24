Concern raised over slow progress of probe into Hout Bay cop's murder-suicide
A police officer shot dead his wife before taking his own life inside the local police station last November.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says its probe into a murder-suicide involving a Hout Bay police officer is still ongoing.
The man shot dead his wife before taking his own life inside the local police station last November.
At the time of the incident, Ipid said investigations of this nature could take three months to complete.
But it's now been more than six months. The Hout Bay community policing forum’s Anthony Chemarly wants to know why it’s taking so long.
“We thought by now there would be something forthcoming. We will put a request or query in on behalf of the station and ask what the hold up is.”
The incident raised concerns around safety at police stations while police unions called for improved health and wellness programmes for officers.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Is he broke? Lawyer says Jacob Zuma can’t afford to finance corruption trial
-
Mogoeng explains why Motsamai is now an MP despite murder conviction
-
What a permanent split between Huawei and Android could mean for SA users
-
Pretoria set for some road closures on Friday ahead of inauguration
-
Drink to that: Bonang Matheba 'proud bubbly supplier' for Ramaphosa inauguration
-
All systems go for Ramaphosa inauguration, says Cwele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.