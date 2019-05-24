View all in Latest
Concern raised over slow progress of probe into Hout Bay cop's murder-suicide

A police officer shot dead his wife before taking his own life inside the local police station last November.

FILE: A Hout Bay police officer shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in an incident that shocked residents and people who knew the couple. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: A Hout Bay police officer shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in an incident that shocked residents and people who knew the couple. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says its probe into a murder-suicide involving a Hout Bay police officer is still ongoing.

The man shot dead his wife before taking his own life inside the local police station last November.

At the time of the incident, Ipid said investigations of this nature could take three months to complete.

But it's now been more than six months. The Hout Bay community policing forum’s Anthony Chemarly wants to know why it’s taking so long.

“We thought by now there would be something forthcoming. We will put a request or query in on behalf of the station and ask what the hold up is.”

The incident raised concerns around safety at police stations while police unions called for improved health and wellness programmes for officers.

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA