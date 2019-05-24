Committee hopes presidential inauguration will unite South Africans

The presidential inauguration will take place at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee overseeing the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president said the ceremony aimed to unite the country.

Government tightened the belt this year, as it cut costs by R100 million. The invitations to heads of state were also limited.

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele said: “It is an important event and we’re still celebrating our democracy in South Africa. The right to vote was not there before.”

