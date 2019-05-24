Castle Lite Unlocks Meek Mill & extra day of hip-hop

The Billboard Music Award winner Meek Mill will headline day 1 of the event where attendees will also get to dig deeper into the hip-hop culture through the Cold Table Convo.

JOHANNESBURG - If you thought the 'coldest' event on SA soil was all done with surprises after unlocking 21-year-old US rapper Post Malone, think again.

Castle Lite Unlocks, ever popular for bringing only the best and biggest hip-hop artists to South Africa, announced on Thursday night that it would this year add Meek Mill to the line-up.

The event will also take place over a period of two days packed with conversation, fashion, and lit performances.

Billboard Music Award winner Meek Mill will headline day one of the event where attendees will also get to dig deeper into the hip-hop culture through the Cold Table Convo. The panel for that discussion will include SA artists such as Rouge, A-Reece and Slikour.

Speaking in Sandton on Thursday night, Ugandan radio presenter and singer Lee Kasumba said: "The Cold Table Convo's focus is on getting a lot of information through various panels, sharing knowledge and to teach people about the culture of hip-hop in SA and where we are currently."

Topics on the day will include the role of women in hip-hop, substance addiction, various support systems for artists, depression and more.

Also on day one, attendees will be treated to hip-hop fashion while DM Custom sneakers announced it would give away 10 pairs of Nike One Castle Lite Edition sneakers given away to 10 lucky winners.

Other performers on that day will include AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Lay Lizzy, Nadia Nakai, Shane Eagle and Moozlie.

The event will also treat fans to the first-ever poetry-packed cypher, hosted by one of America's biggest radio presenters Sway Calloway.

In a video message to SA fans, the host of Sway In The Morning show said: "I cannot wait to unearth South Africa's freshest talent."

Calloway is no stranger to SA hip-hop after hosting the likes of Casper Nyovest, Nasty C and AKA on his show where they tackled the growth of the genre in this country, racism and their own musical journeys.

With all that and more expected to entertain fans on the first day, day two is just as a big with the main unlocked artist Post Malone - the artists who's got hits such as Congratulations, Rockstar and Wow - set to take to the stage.

So save the dates: it's 17 and 18 June at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

