Batohi vows to deal ‘ruthlessly’ with corrupt prosecutors

Advocate Shamila Batohi issued the stern warning at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday where she outlined initiatives to restore integrity to the NPA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces new NDPP Shamila Batohi at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
41 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi said she would deal ruthlessly with corruption within the National Prosecuting Authority.

“We will be absolutely ruthless in dealing with prosecutors who are corrupt. We are defenders of the Constitution and we can’t have prosecutors who are corrupt but are prosecuting people for corruption,” said Batohi.

The advocate issued the stern warning at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday where she outlined initiatives to restore integrity to the NPA.

At her side was advocate Hermione Cronje, who President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a week ago to head up the investigative directorate.

Advocate Cronje said the same approach applied to staff in the criminal justice sector.

“If there’s evidence, we will deal with you, we will address you. We have space, the independence to do our job.”

The NPA was in the process of reassessing several cases presented by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Batohi also said she would be restructuring the NPA into a decentralised model that would provide more support for prosecutors across the country.

