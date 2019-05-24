View all in Latest
All systems go for Ramaphosa inauguration, says Cwele

About 32,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

FILE: Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Picture: AFP
Robinson Nqola 30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee overseeing President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration said it was all systems go for Saturday's ceremony.

For the first time, the president's inauguration will not be held at the Union Buildings but at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

About 32,000 people are expected to attend amid heightened security.

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele was part of the committee overseeing the ceremony and said that everything was ready.

"All the accredited members and those who have been invited, they know where they do accreditation. Those who want to walk in, they must go to Affies (Afrikaanse Höer Seunskool) between 3am and 7am in the morning, do their own accreditation and then they can walk into the stadium."

Those who won't be able to make it to the stadium for the inaugural celebration have been urged to go watch the ceremony live at viewing sites that have been arranged in different locations across the country.

The police said that as soon as the 32,000 people get into the stadium, the gates will be locked to avoid a stampede.

Public viewing sites in Gauteng will be at the Sharpeville Memorial Community Hall, Cosmo City multi-purpose centre and the Philadelphia Special School.

Over 200 buses are expected to transport 22,000 people from neighbouring provinces.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged everyone who will be present at the stadium to be kind to police offers and not agitate them.

