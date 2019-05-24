All systems go for Ramaphosa inauguration, says Cwele
About 32,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee overseeing President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration said it was all systems go for Saturday's ceremony.
For the first time, the president's inauguration will not be held at the Union Buildings but at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
About 32,000 people are expected to attend amid heightened security.
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele was part of the committee overseeing the ceremony and said that everything was ready.
"All the accredited members and those who have been invited, they know where they do accreditation. Those who want to walk in, they must go to Affies (Afrikaanse Höer Seunskool) between 3am and 7am in the morning, do their own accreditation and then they can walk into the stadium."
#SAInauguration19 Members of the public who will be using their own cars are urged to park at the Tshwane Events Centre (Pretoria Showgrounds) and take the shuttle buses to the stadium. Park-and-ride shuttle buses will start operating from 03:00 to 06:30. pic.twitter.com/3Ei9khItYT— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 23, 2019
#SAInauguration19 Members of the public are invited to come and witness the inauguration of the sixth democratically elected President of the Republic of South Africa. Accreditation will take place at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool (Affies) from 03:00 until 07:00 on Saturday, 25 May pic.twitter.com/k8U3q8xWQz— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 23, 2019
Those who won't be able to make it to the stadium for the inaugural celebration have been urged to go watch the ceremony live at viewing sites that have been arranged in different locations across the country.
The police said that as soon as the 32,000 people get into the stadium, the gates will be locked to avoid a stampede.
Public viewing sites in Gauteng will be at the Sharpeville Memorial Community Hall, Cosmo City multi-purpose centre and the Philadelphia Special School.
Over 200 buses are expected to transport 22,000 people from neighbouring provinces.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged everyone who will be present at the stadium to be kind to police offers and not agitate them.
FYI: Live viewing areas around the Eastern Cape. #SAInuaguration19 pic.twitter.com/O9G6Ke4s87— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 23, 2019
FYI: Live viewing areas around KwaZulu-Natal. #SAInuaguration19 pic.twitter.com/qfOOMQvwMB— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 23, 2019
